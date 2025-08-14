Ashish Chakravarty to step down from his current role at McCann Worldgroup

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and India Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup, is stepping down from his current role after nearly seven years at the helm of the agency’s creative operations in India. Social Samosa verified with a close source and confirmed that he will continue his association with McCann as a consultant.
Chakravarty’s journey in advertising spans over three decades, marked by leadership roles at several agencies. Before joining McCann as Executive Director & India Head of Creative in January 2019, he served as Chief Creative Officer at Contract Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. from 2013 to 2019. He has also held senior creative positions at McCann Delhi, Publicis India, Euro RSCG (now Havas Creative Network), TBWA\India, and JWT, demonstrating a wide-ranging influence across India’s advertising landscape.
Throughout his career, Chakravarty has worked with global brands, earning more than 400 national and international awards across prestigious shows, including Cannes, One Show, Clio, Ad Fest, and Spikes Asia. He has also contributed to the industry as a jury member and jury chair for major award platforms such as Clio, Spikes, Ad Fest, Effies, and several top Indian advertising awards.