Asian Paints releases ninth season of its ‘Where The Heart Is’ series

Asian Paints has launched the ninth season of its home décor and storytelling series, Asian Paints 'Where the heart is', continuing its focus on personal living spaces and the stories behind them.
The new season features five homes belonging to public figures Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Gautam Gambhir, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, and Aman and Priya Gupta. According to the brand, the season explores how homes reflect relationships, memories and daily life rather than design alone.
The campaign moves beyond visual aesthetics to focus on how colour, texture and layout are used as forms of personal expression. Each episode presents a different home, reflecting variations in geography, lifestyle and family structure, while examining how design choices connect to emotions and lived experiences.
As part of the ninth season, the brand has also introduced a digital Lookbook linked to the campaign. The Lookbook documents the colours, finishes and textures seen in the featured homes, offering viewers a closer look at the design elements used across the episodes.
Speaking on the launch, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said, “With the ninth season of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, we are proud to continue a journey that Asian Paints has been committed to for decades, helping Indians see their homes not just as places they live in, but as personal reflections of who they are. With over 1 billion views & counting, Asian Paints Where the Heart Is continues to be India’s most loved & watched home décor shows. Over the years, this series has evolved into a meaningful platform through which we have guided consumers on colour, décor and design, simplifying choices, demystifying trends, and showing how thoughtful design decisions can elevate everyday living. As a brand that has long stood for colour and design authority, this responsibility lies at the heart of everything we do.”
He added, “What makes Season 9 especially significant is the introduction of the Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Lookbook, a natural extension of this philosophy. It allows viewers to move from inspiration to action, helping them decode the palettes, materials and styles seen in the show and apply them meaningfully within their own homes. What makes it even more special is the diversity of homes and personalities featured, spanning different professions, regions, life stages and design sensibilities, each offering a distinct point of view on what ‘home’ means to them. The regional & cultural diversity across homes makes the content engaging for viewers. Through this season, we continue to reaffirm our belief that beautiful homes are deeply personal, and Asian Paints stands committed to helping people build their dream homes.”
Joshua Karthik, Co-Founder, Stories in Motion, said, “For nearly a decade, Asian Paints Where The Heart Is has been about telling meaningful stories through the lens of homes, and it continues to feel deeply personal to us. Season 9 is about homes as emotional landscapes, with stories of families shaped by love, memories and new beginnings. Beyond design and décor, we focused on the quieter details: the colours people gravitate towards, the warmth they seek, the comfort they return to, and the personal touches that carry meaning. Each home this season reflects a way of life, a lived-in warmth and authenticity, and the distinct sensibilities of those who inhabit it, making the series feel more intimate, authentic and human than ever before.”