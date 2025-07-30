Asus India ropes in Raj Shamani as brand ambassador

ASUS India has announced Raj Shamani, founder and host of the podcast 'Figuring Out With Raj Shamani', as the brand ambassador for the ASUS ExpertBookseries of business laptops.
Speaking on the collaboration, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal said, "We are proud to welcome Raj Shamani as the embodiment of our ASUS ExpertBook Series. This partnership stems from a natural alignment driven by ambition and a shared purpose- to help individuals turn potential into performance. Both Raj and our ExpertBook Series are focused on empowering ambition, enabling progress, and supporting the new generation of Indian professionals. Our ExpertBook Series delivers uncompromised performance, unmatched durability, enterprise-grade security, and unparalleled After Sales Service, embodying our common vision to enable a truly worry-free experience for every business and professional."
Commenting on the partnership, Raj Shamani, said, "This partnership is personal. I've always believed that ambition should never be limited by the tools you use and ASUS ExpertBook is built for people who are building something bigger than themselves. Whether you're a young creator, a founder, or a future business leader, this device is your launchpad. I'm proud to represent ASUS as their brand ambassador as this brand shares my belief in dreams, ambition, hustle and making bold ideas real through technology that’s worry-free."
According to the brand, the decision reflects a shared focus on supporting professionals, entrepreneurs, and students in India through reliable tech solutions.
The brand in a statement said that the partnership underlines ASUS India's intent to strengthen its presence in the business tech segment while aligning with voices that resonate with the country’s young and ambitious demographic.