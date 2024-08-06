Asymmetrique wins digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo & Company

Asymmetrique has secured the digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo & Company. This partnership aims to amplify Laljee Godhoo & Company’s digital footprint and elevate its brand awareness in the Indian market. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, Asymmetrique will develop and execute digital marketing strategies to boost Laljee Godhoo & Company’s online presence. The agency will create engaging content, manage social media, and improve visibility through SEO and SEM.
Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Gupta, Founder and MD of Asymmetrique, states that, “Laljee Godhoo is popular amongst consumers with its trademark LG Hing, which is a staple in millions of Indian kitchens. The growing challenge for the brand, however, is to stand out amongst competitors for its quality, purity, and legacy. Asymmetrique brings to Laljee Godhoo the expertise and sophistication of brand-building, along with deep cross-media execution capabilities.”
Riddhi Merchant, a Partner at Laljee Godhoo & Company added, “Asymmetrique’s deep understanding of the digital landscape and their proven track record make them the ideal partner for us. We believe this collaboration will help us reach a new generation of consumers while staying true to our brand heritage.”