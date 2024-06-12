Ather Energy partners with Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand and communications agency

Ather Energy has announced its partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand and communications agency, for their upcoming product line.
As part of this partnership, Tilt Brand Solutions will develop a comprehensive creative strategy for Ather Energy's new line of products, entailing the strategizing and execution of brand communication planning, management and communication for the same.
Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy says, “We are thrilled to welcome Tilt as our agency partners, as we enter the next phase of our growth journey. Joe and his team bring a potent combination of deep strategic thinking and a sharp creative approach, and together we hope to engage with consumers in new and meaningful ways. We are super-excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of mobility.”
Joseph (Joe) George, Founder and Group Chairman, Quotient Ventures adds, “We are thrilled to partner Ather for this critical addition to their portfolio. We are grateful to them for placing their faith in us to disrupt the market and expand their reach and footprint across the nation. As an agency, working alongside not just the pioneers in mobility of the future, but also such a passionate bunch, is both exciting and fulfilling.”
