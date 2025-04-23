AU Small Finance Bank elevates Priyanka More to VP - Brand & Integrated Media

AU Small Finance Bank has promoted Priyanka More to Vice President – Brand & Integrated Media, as announced in a recent LinkedIn post. She joined the bank in 2021 and previously served as Vice President – Digital Marketing.
In her post, More shared, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President – Brand & Integrated Media at AU Small Finance Bank!"
More began her career in digital marketing in 2010, with roles at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aegon Life, and HDFC Bank. Before joining AU Small Finance Bank, she was Chief Manager – Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank, where she led digital marketing and acquisition for the bank’s asset and liability products.