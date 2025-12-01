AU Small Finance Bank announces Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors

AU Small Finance Bank has named actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassadors as the lender prepares for its transition into a Universal Bank.
The bank said the two actors will help strengthen its appeal across urban, metro and smaller markets. Kapoor is expected to connect with urban professionals, while Mandanna brings resonance among younger audiences across the country, including the southern states.
The partnership is aimed at boosting preference for the bank’s core offerings in savings and current accounts. It plans to roll out a national campaign featuring both ambassadors across television, digital platforms, social media and print.
Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences. Their presence helps us speak to young professionals, emerging entrepreneurs, and families across regions with clarity and confidence. Our upcoming 360-degree campaign across television, digital, and print will showcase the strengths of our product offerings and reinforce the promise of superior customer experience from AU.”
On this partnership, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Banking, for me, is at its best when it brings together trust, ease, and products that genuinely simplify life. AU has created something impressive by growing across the country while still keeping the customer at the centre. Their products are designed with real everyday insight and a balance of innovation and trust. I’m thrilled to be part of the AU family as they continue to bring this experience to more people across India.”
Rashmika Mandanna said, “Good banking is more than just transactions; it's about being a trusted partner in one's financial journey. AU Small Finance Bank's focus on customer-centricity, innovation, and reaching out to millions with their inclusive approach caught my attention, which is why I’ve partnered with them. Their recently launched ‘M’ circle initiative is a great example of building something thoughtful, helpful, and genuinely empowering for women. It reflects a bank that listens and responds. I’m excited to be associated with the AU family as they connect with young India through their commitment and care.”
The bank said the association is expected to support its next phase of growth and broaden its reach across key markets.