Stroom appoints AURA to lead brand rollout and go-to-market strategy

Packaged food brand Stroom has appointed AURA, an AI-led creative and strategy platform, to lead its brand rollout and go-to-market expansion following its funding appearance on Shark Tank India Season 5.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle the brand’s end-to-end brand strategy, creative planning and content execution as the brand looks to expand its presence across digital platforms.
The move comes after the brand secured investment from Vineeta Singh and Kunal Bahl on the television show. The brand is now preparing to scale distribution and visibility through a structured marketing and brand-building effort.
Commenting on the brand’s vision and GTM strategy, Co-founders, Shiven Chaturvedi, Darshan Gattani and Rohan Shah of Stroom, said, “Our goal has always been to simplify healthy eating without compromising on taste and quality. As we scale post Shark Tank, we wanted a partner who understands modern brand-building - where storytelling, data, and creativity come together. This GTM phase is about building trust at scale and meeting consumers where they already are.”
AURA will be responsible for developing the brand’s creative roadmap, content ecosystem and marketing funnel. The work will include aligning content creation with long-term brand objectives.
Commenting on the partnership, Mohit Saxena, Chief Mentor, Khyati Sarang, Strategy Head and Sourabh Dhabai, Production Head at AURA (division of ^ a t o m) said, “We were drawn to three things instantly - the product, the founders’ vision, and their strong belief that brand-building is central to long-term growth. Stroom’s ambition to democratize healthy eating through high-quality product innovation has the potential to disrupt how Indian consumers think about food. Through our AI-led engine, we’re excited to create content at scale while anchoring it in a strong strategic funnel, bridging the gap between rapid content creation and meaningful, measurable impact.”