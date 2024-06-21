Ayushmann Khurrana returns as Nexus Select Malls' brand ambassador

Nexus Select Trust has announced the return of actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the journey of Nexus Select Malls, enhancing shopping and lifestyle experiences for millions across the country.
Speaking on his association with Nexus Select Malls, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people. Nexus Select Malls have always been at the forefront of providing top-notch retail and entertainment, and I am excited to be a part of their journey once again.”
Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Trust said, “We are excited to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of Nexus Select Malls. His vibrant and relatable persona aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Together, we look forward to crafting unique and engaging experiences for our patrons, making every visit to Nexus Select Malls a celebration.”
Ayushmann Khurrana, as the brand ambassador, will spearhead exclusive brand launches and interactive fan engagements, creating unparalleled excitement and joy. His involvement promises a journey ahead filled with style, entertainment, and innovation.