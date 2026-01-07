Bangladesh bans IPL broadcasts after KKR releases Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh’s interim government has banned the broadcast of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), escalating tensions with neighbouring India that have now spilled into cricket relations, Al Jazeera reported.
The decision follows a move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that led IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who had signed with the team for the season.
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the removal of Mustafizur, whom it described as a ‘star player,’ was unjustified and had caused public hurt. The ministry said the decision to bar IPL broadcasts was taken in response.
The dispute has also affected international fixtures. Bangladesh has refused to play its matches in next month’s T20 World Cup in India and has asked that its games be moved to Sri Lanka, the co-host of the 20-team tournament.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the decision after an emergency meeting of its directors on Sunday.
The board said that, following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and growing concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and after considering advice from the Bangladesh government, its directors had decided that the national team would not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.
It added that the move was necessary to protect the safety and well-being of players, officials and other stakeholders. It urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take swift action.
The ICC has not publicly responded to Bangladesh’s request to relocate its World Cup matches.