Bank of America names David Beckham as brand ambassador

Bank of America has signed a multi-year agreement with David Beckham, naming him ambassador for its global sports initiative, Sports with Us. The partnership will position Beckham as the public face of the bank’s sports portfolio, which spans major events across soccer, endurance sports and golf.
The bank said Beckham will support efforts tied to upcoming sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Boston Marathon presented by the bank, the Masters Tournament, and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
David Beckham, on his association with the bank, said, “Sport has the power to bring people together and to create a lasting impact on young people and communities all over the world. I’ve seen firsthand how programmes such as Sports with Us make real change and allow access and opportunities that are vital in our communities. I applaud Brian Moynihan and his team’s long-term plans to use sports as a vehicle for change. I’m inspired by their efforts, which have made me reflect on my own experiences both in sport and through my work with organisations like UNICEF. I am proud to partner with Bank of America to extend this work and use my platform to shine a light on their incredible and impactful Sports with Us programming.”
Beckham, who retired from professional football in 2013, has remained active through business ventures, philanthropy and media projects. He has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for nearly two decades and launched the 7 Fund with UNICEF in 2015. He was knighted in 2025 for his contributions to sports and charity.
David Tyrie, President of marketing, digital and specialised consumer client solutions, Bank of America, said, “Sir David’s work to support communities around the world and his passion for helping others excel, achieve and participate in sports are second to none. He shares our drive to connect and empower people through sport. With Sir David’s help, we’ll accelerate change and invest where it matters most.”
The partnership is managed through Authentic Brands Group, which co-owns and oversees Beckham’s brand. Authentic Live, its events division, will support Bank of America at select U.S. events.
The bank reported that its endurance sports partnerships generated a combined economic impact of more than $1.1 billion in 2025, with giving totals of more than $90 million across two major marathon events and more than 400 partner organisations benefiting.