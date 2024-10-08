Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD LTD onboards cricketer Shreyanka Patil as its brand ambassador

BOBCARD LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, onboards Shreyanka Patil, as its new brand ambassador. Patil will now represent the brand in upcoming initiatives and campaigns.
On this collaboration Ravindra Rai, MD &CEO, BOBCARD LIMITED, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shreyanka Patil to the BOBCARD family. Her remarkable journey from being a talented cricketer to becoming a youth icon mirrors our brand’s values of resilience and progress. Shreyanka's story inspires millions of young Indians, and her passion for excellence makes her the perfect choice to represent our vision of 'Re-imagining Credit'. We look forward to launching new products, campaigns and initiatives that reflect this spirit, under her leadership."
Through this partnership, the brand aims to motivate itself and inspire a new generation of credit users to rethink credit as a powerful tool for reimagining their life goals.
Sharing her excitement about this partnership, Patil stated, "I am honoured to join hands with BOBCARD LIMITED, a brand that has been a game changer in the credit card industry. Just as cricket has allowed me to push my limits and achieve my dreams, BOBCARD LIMITED enables people to take charge of their financial futures. I look forward to being part of this journey and supporting the brand's mission to empower individuals through innovative credit solutions."
Patil is known for her performances both on the domestic circuit and in the Women's Premier League (WPL). As an all-rounder, Patil has gained recognition for her batting and off-spin bowling. She represents the Bengaluru-based Royal Challengers in the WPL. Hailing from Karnataka, Patil’s rise in Indian cricket symbolises the growing talent pool in women's sports.
Patil will lead various campaigns and initiatives across digital and traditional media platforms.