BBDO announces global repositioning after 30 years

BBDO has announced a major global repositioning, replacing its long-standing mantra, 'The Work. The Work. The Work.' with 'Do Big Things.' This marks the agency’s first significant brand shift since 1996.
The change, led by global CEO Nancy Reyes and global CCO Chris Beresford-Hill, follows concerns that BBDO had become too risk-averse. Speaking to LBB in an interview, Reyes stated, “We want to shift from something that may have felt more tactical or executional to something far more upstream.”
Beresford-Hill said that the agency needed a “bold return” to risk-taking creativity, following internal and industry-wide perceptions that BBDO had become “quiet.” The rebrand was developed in collaboration with agency leaders from global markets during a meeting in New York in late 2024.
The new positioning also challenges perceptions around scale in advertising. Reyes argued that the industry’s reluctance to embrace large-scale work was misplaced, telling LBB, “We just feel like, fuck it. We’re in advertising, and we’re proud of it.”
With this shift, BBDO aims to reassert its creative direction while addressing broader industry trends that have reshaped agency dynamics in recent years.