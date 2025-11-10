BC Web Wise joins AMIN Worldwide as India partner

BC Web Wise has announced its inclusion as the exclusive India partner for AMIN Worldwide, an international alliance of over 50 independent marketing agencies spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
The partnership will allow the agency to collaborate with other global agencies and access shared resources, including industry insights, data, and professional development, while connecting with a network of marketing professionals across countries.
Commenting on the partnership, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and Managing Director of BC Web Wise, said, “In a much more connected world, global access is key to accelerating growth, and that is a big part of our motivation to be a part of the AMIN network. The mutual exchange of learnings, insights, and access is already energizing us for the next level of growth as BC Web Wise, and as a part of the AMIN network!”
Asha Ravaliya, EVP of Finance at BC Web Wise, added, “AMIN’s global network not only gives us access to new markets but also presents fresh avenues for business growth and collaboration with leading agencies worldwide.”
Robert Heldt, President of AMIN APAC, said, “AMIN Worldwide has long sought a strong, strategic partner in India to expand our footprint and collaborate with the nation’s leading agencies. With BC Webwise joining our global network, we now have a robust foundation in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Their exceptional digital marketing expertise and deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape will bring tremendous value to our members, offering fresh insights, local knowledge, and exciting new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”
Through this partnership, the agency is expected to contribute its experience in digital strategy and creative communication to the network, while gaining access to international collaboration and market insights from its global counterparts.