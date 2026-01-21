BCCI secures Rs 270 crore Google's Gemini sponsorship ahead of 2026 IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a sponsorship agreement with Google’s AI platform Gemini, valued at about Rs 270 crore, according to media reports.
The deal is for a period of three years and is set to begin with the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The agreement comes as AI companies increase their involvement in Indian cricket sponsorships. ChatGPT, another AI platform, is currently among the sponsors of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
The shift follows changes in the cricket sponsorship market after regulatory developments. Last year, the Indian government banned real-money gaming, leading to the exit of gaming platforms such as Dream11 from cricket sponsorships.
Following that move, Apollo Tyres secured the Indian national team’s jersey sponsorship rights in a separate deal valued at Rs 579 crore.
Tata Group continues as the title sponsor of the IPL under an existing long-term agreement.
The 2026 IPL season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31. The Gemini partnership is expected to feature across league branding and fan engagement during the tournament.