BCCI calls Apex Council meeting as Health Ministry urges tobacco, alcohol ad ban in IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold an Apex Council meeting on 22 March, coinciding with the opening match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
One of the primary agenda points is a review of sponsorship agreements involving tobacco and cryptocurrency brands, following concerns raised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The meeting will also address compliance with government recommendations on restricting alcohol and tobacco promotion in cricket-related advertising.
The discussion follows a 5 March letter from Director General of Health Services Atul Goel to IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, urging organisers to prohibit all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotion in matches, broadcasts, and associated events. The letter, which was also sent to the BCCI, emphasised the public health risks of these substances, noting that non-communicable diseases account for over 70% of annual deaths in India.
Goel highlighted that India ranks second globally in tobacco-related deaths, with an estimated 1.4 million fatalities each year, and described alcohol as the most widely consumed psychoactive substance in the country. The Health Ministry has called on cricket authorities to demonstrate social responsibility, given the influence of cricketers as public figures.
While sponsorship agreements are primarily managed by state cricket associations, the BCCI’s position on the issue could shape future partnerships and advertising policies.
Additionally, the council will discuss preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which India is set to host for the first time since 2013. Topics will include the formation of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the selection of host venues for the tournament.