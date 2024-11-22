BCCI unveils IPL dates for 2025, 2026, & 2027 in first-ever move

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on March 14, with the final scheduled for May 25, as confirmed by the IPL governing council. The tournament dates for the next three seasons have also been finalised, with IPL 2026 slated for March 15 to May 31 and IPL 2027 set to run from March 14 to May 30. These dates, communicated to all ten franchises, are referred to as 'windows' by the governing council but are expected to remain unchanged.
Match Schedule and player availability
The IPL 2025 season will feature 74 matches, consistent with the previous three seasons, but this is ten fewer than the 84 matches outlined in the 2022 media rights agreement for the 2023–27 cycle.
Crucially, overseas players from full-member nations have received approval from their respective cricket boards to participate in the IPL for the next three years. Cricket Australia has cleared all its players for IPL 2025, although the 2026 season will see Australian players joining late due to a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, concluding no later than March 18.
Similarly, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that 18 centrally contracted players will be available for the next three IPL seasons. Players from South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe are also set to participate fully in the upcoming tournaments.
IPL 2025 mega auction
The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This two-day event will commence at 3 PM IST on November 24. A total of 574 players are set to be featured, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with 3 players from associate nations also in the pool.
The player breakdown includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players. A total of 204 slots are available, with 70 reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price has been set at INR 2 Crore, with 81 players opting to be in this top bracket.
Prominent players, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell, will be up for grabs during the auction, making it a highly anticipated event.
The IPL continues to expand its global reach, with the 2025 season set to maintain the tournament's intensity and competitive spirit. The mega auction in Jeddah underscores the league's growing international footprint, while the confirmed availability of top players ensures a highly competitive and star-studded tournament.