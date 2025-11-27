BCCI onboards new sponsors for WPL 2026-27 seasons worth Rs 48 crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has signed new commercial partnerships worth Rs 48 crore for the 2026 and 2027 editions of the TATA Women’s Premier League.
ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water will join the league as Premier Partners for the next two seasons. CEAT has renewed its role as the Strategic Time-Out Partner, and Bisleri has signed on as the Beverage Partner.
The WPL’s commercial roster now includes:
New partners (2026-27)
- Premier Partners: ChatGPT, Kingfisher
- Beverage Partner: Bisleri
Existing partners
- Title Partner: TATA Group
- Premier Partners: Sintex, Herbalife
- Strategic Time-Out Partner: CEAT
Speaking on the development, Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, said, "The WPL has emerged as one of the most impactful sporting properties globally, and the confidence shown by leading international and Indian brands is a strong endorsement of its remarkable growth. The retention and onboarding of our new partners reinforces the league’s modern, progressive vision and its expanding commercial appeal. We look forward to working closely with all our partners to elevate the WPL to even greater heights in the coming seasons.”
Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, added, “The league is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Our new partners bring exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket.”
Jayesh George, Chairperson, WPL, said, “The WPL continues to redefine what women’s sport can achieve, both on and off the field. The addition of esteemed partners such as ChatGPT, Kingfisher and Bisleri brings immense value to our ecosystem and reflects the league’s strong connection with a new generation of fans. The renewal of CEAT as the Time-Out partner is a testament of the value the WPL has extended to the commercial partners. These collaborations will play a pivotal role in driving the long-term growth of women’s cricket.”