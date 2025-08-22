BCCI to invite new Team India jersey sponsors amid Dream11 ban

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon float tenders inviting brands to bid for the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsorship, as per media reports.
The move is followed by Dream11, Team India’s principal (jersey) sponsor, which faced a ban on its real-money gaming-based fantasy sports in India.
With the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, real-money gaming will be banned in India once it becomes an Act after presidential assent.
Even before that, players such as Dream11, MPL and Zupee Games have already announced the shutdown of their RMG operations, followed by the backlash.
However, according to a Zupee Games spokesperson, the platform remains fully operational, and the players will still be able to play unpaid games.
According to the reports, the council could face penalties if the team continues to display the brand logo on the Team India jersey.
However, the council appears to be awaiting presidential assent before suspending its deal with Dream11.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Times of India on Thursday, “Once the act comes into force, we will look into it, examine it, and if it's permissible, then we will take sponsorship (from online betting and gaming companies), if it's not permissible, we'll not do anything.”