Beam & Words bags social media mandate for PROMPERÚ in India

Beam & Words has been appointed to handle the social media mandate for PROMPERÚ, Peru’s export and tourism promotion board, in India for 2025-2026.
Under the agreement, the agency will manage Visit Peru’s digital strategy for the Indian market, with a focus on building awareness and engagement among Indian travellers.
Commenting on securing the mandate, Arjun Guleria, founder of Beam & Words, said, “India is a rapidly growing outbound travel market, and we are proud to partner with PROMPERÚ to bring Peru closer to Indian travellers. Through localised storytelling, culturally relevant campaigns, and high-impact digital strategies, we aim to position Peru as a dream destination for the Indian audience over the year.”
The partnership aligns with the brand’s plans for 2025 to expand its presence in India and increase tourism flows from the country. As part of the mandate, the agency will develop digital content highlighting Peru’s culture, food, nature, adventure and luxury travel experiences.