Beerajah Sswain joins NueGenM.AI as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Beerajah Sswain has been appointed Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at NueGenM.AI, according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO) at NeuGenM.AI!” Sswain wrote.
He added, “Thank you for a warm welcome, to my partners in crime, Amrit Thomas, Ashish Thukral, Gautam Arora!”
In his new position, Sswain will be responsible for digital, marketing and growth-related functions.
He brings more than two decades of experience across digital marketing, growth strategy and advertising. Sswain is also the founder of growth consultancy BS Consult, where he has worked since 2015, advising startups and brands on digital strategy, performance marketing and direct-to-consumer growth.
In addition to his new role, Sswain serves as a member of the board of directors at Saloni Heart Foundation and is a Mentor of Change with the Atal Innovation Mission. He is also a co-founder of Sheeko.
Previously, he held senior roles at Neo@Ogilvy, where he served as Chief Growth and Innovation Officer and led media and technology operations, and at Omnicom Media Group UK, where he was agency head for digital and emerging media. Earlier in his career, he worked with Mediaedge:cia, Rufus Leonard, Studiosmile (Quasar), and Baazee, later acquired by eBay.
Sswain has also held consulting and leadership roles at companies including Shaw Academy, Ace Turtle Services, and nSmiles, focusing on digital transformation, performance marketing and business growth.