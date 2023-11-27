Bharat Media and Entertainment Group is the AOR for UrbanGabru & Urban Yog

Bharat Media and Entertainment Group (BMEG) announces its recent appointment as the Agency on Record (AOR) for the grooming brand UrbanGabru and women's personal care brand Urban Yog. BMEG will now extend its services to manage media duties for both brands on the national level.
Under the new collaboration, Team BMEG is set to work closely with the marketing team of UrbanGabru and Urban Yog to amplify the brands' presence across the landscape of India. The partnership aims to leverage BMEG's expertise to navigate media opportunities, ensuring the brands receive the spotlight they deserve in relevant market spaces.
On the collaboration, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Marketing Head of UrbanGabru and Urban Yog, stated, "Presently we are at a stage where we needed a partner to handhold us into the sea of media opportunities and help us get into the spotlight at all relevant opportunities. BMEG’s frugal and pin-pointed approach is something that is completely in line with our thought process, and given this partnership with BMEG and their skill sets, we are confident of making a long-lasting mark on the discerning Indian audiences towards strengthening our brands."
Anand Charles, Chief Executive Officer of BMEG, echoed this sentiment, saying, "It is indeed a moment of pride to be associated with UrbanGabru and Urban Yog, which have the potential to become daily essentials for the New India. With the way GlobalBees has set the vision for these brands, clubbed with our media expertise, it will be an amazing journey towards building these brands along with their team."