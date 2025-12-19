Bigg Boss Season 19 records 30% rise in digital reach, 133 million TV viewers

Bigg Boss Season 19 recorded higher viewership across television and digital platforms, according to figures released by broadcaster JioStar.
The season’s grand finale drew a peak live concurrency of 4.5 million viewers on the platform and delivered a reach that was 1.7 times higher than the previous season. The premiere episode also saw a strong start, with a reach that was twice that of last year’s opening episode.
Across its full run, Season 19 posted a 30% increase in digital reach and a 65% rise in watch time on the streaming platform. On television, the show reached 133 million viewers on COLORS and generated 72 billion viewing minutes, the company said.
Alok Jain, JioStar, said, “Very few shows have truly stood the test of time, and Bigg Boss is a rare example that continues to deliver a strong season year after year. Its ability to consistently entertain and deeply engage audiences is unmatched. We are thrilled with the show’s exceptional performance in Season 19 across both JioHotstar and Colors and look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to strengthen our non-fiction portfolio and introduce newer formats that keep audiences engaged.”
The platform said audience interest remained steady through the season, from the premiere to the finale, which it described as the biggest digital moment in the franchise’s history. Engagement was driven by sustained viewing across platforms over several months.
The season also attracted advertising support across television and digital, with 24 sponsors including, Vaseline, Appy Fizz, Danube Properties, Flipkart, Citroën, Silver Coin Atta, Manforce, Lakme Peach Milk, and Haier, representing a diverse mix of categories such as FMCG, auto, lifestyle, real estate, retail, and personal care, participating during the run, JioStar said.