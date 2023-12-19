BigTrunk Communications wins the digital marketing mandate for SpeakUpforPMS

BigTrunk Communications has been appointed as the digital marketing partner of SpeakUpforPMS, a venture by Universal Nutriscience Pvt. Ltd. that focuses on women's health and fertility.
With this new collaboration, the digital marketing agency will now work towards elevating the digital presence of SpeakUpforPMS and bring attention to the pressing issue of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS).
Pratin Vete, CEO of Universal Nutriscience, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "PMS is a topic in India that is less spoken about. In our commitment to raise awareness and speak up more about this condition, we are thrilled to partner with BigTrunk Communications to help us create awareness across social media platforms. Through our collaboration, we aim to create meaningful content and digital conversations that resonates with our audience and encourages them to make informed decisions."
Divya Shetty, Senior Account Director, at BigTrunk Communications, commented on the collaboration, saying, "Empowering women through digital platforms is at the core of our strategy. We are excited to collaborate with SpeakUpforPMS and leverage the power of digital storytelling through social media to address a lesser-known health issue like PMS. Our team is all geared up to create engaging content that not only raises awareness but also encourages women to take proactive steps towards better health."