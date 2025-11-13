Birla Estates partners with Gujarat Titans as principal sponsor for IPL 2026

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), has partnered with the Gujarat Titans as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
The collaboration extends the brand’s engagement with the tournament, where the brand has been associated for the past four years. The brand said the partnership reflects its effort to strengthen connections with audiences across India and engage with younger demographics through sports.
Speaking on the partnership, K.T. Jithendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Estates, said, “At Birla Estates, we are committed to creating landmarks that inspire life, spaces and experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Partnering with the Gujarat Titans, one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking teams in the IPL, aligns perfectly with our philosophy of excellence, innovation, and community. This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field.”
Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, added, “We are delighted to welcome Birla Estates, a legacy brand synonymous with trust and excellence, as our new Principal Sponsor. This association marks a powerful synergy between two brands that share a vision for innovation, performance, and impact. Partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances the Gujarat Titans’ brand portfolio but also reflects our commitment to collaborating with iconic institutions that elevate our presence across geographies. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth.”