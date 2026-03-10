BlackCab Agency Network secures digital strategy & brand-building mandate for Avion India

BlackCab Agency Network has secured the digital strategy and brand-building mandate for Avion India, an aviation training centre that operates Mumbai’s first DGCA-approved full-flight training simulator facility at Juhu Airport.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle the institute’s digital communication and brand storytelling as the brand expands its presence in the aviation training sector. It will oversee social media strategy, content creation, performance marketing and digital campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and driving student enquiries for the institute’s simulator-led training programmes.
The agency will manage the brand’s digital presence across platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. It will also produce on-site content from the training facility, including simulator sessions, student experiences and behind-the-scenes views of the training environment.
The partnership comes as India’s aviation sector sees rising demand for trained pilots and aviation professionals.
Commenting on the partnership, Aayush Bansal, co-founder, BlackCab Agency Network, said, “Our role with Avion India is not just to tell a story, but to build a structured digital ecosystem that drives measurable results. From managing social platforms to creating performance-led campaigns, we are ensuring every touchpoint builds awareness, engages aspiring pilots, and supports student intake."
Parth Mulay, Director, Avion India, added, "We started Avion with a simple vision,to build a training environment where pilots truly feel prepared for real airline operations. BlackCab has helped us present our simulators, infrastructure, and the real pilot journey in a way that feels authentic and inspiring for aspiring pilots."