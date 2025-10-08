BMW India partners with VDO.AI & Interactive Avenues for CTV Campaigns

BMW India, in partnership with Interactive Avenues, has launched a series of connected TV (CTV) campaigns in collaboration with ad tech company VDO.AI. The campaigns featured two BMW models, the New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the BMW X3, and aimed to demonstrate the potential of interactive advertising formats for premium audiences.
The initiative allowed viewers to engage directly with the advertisements using their TV remotes. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé campaign incorporated an interactive carousel format, while the BMW X3 campaign introduced a dynamic backdrop integrated with interactive elements. Both executions were powered by VDO.AI’s proprietary CTV technology and ran across select premium media platforms.
Commenting on the campaign, Vitesh Barar, Director – Marketing, BMW India, said, “At BMW India, pushing boundaries is at the heart of everything we do, whether we’re building cars or creating memorable experiences. This collaboration with VDO.AI has redefined how we approach awareness campaigns. By making them more interactive and intuitive, we’ve been able to connect with audiences in meaningful new ways. As CTV cements its role in luxury content consumption, this platform enables BMW to continue leading the way.”
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, said, “Partnering with a forward-thinking brand like BMW has been a truly rewarding experience. Together, we’ve redefined what CTV can deliver in India, elevating viewing into discovery and transforming campaigns into immersive, memorable brand journeys through our interactive technology.”
Anjani Sankhyan, Associate Vice President, Interactive Avenues, added, “We are proud to have been part of a project that blended luxury and technology so seamlessly. With CTV rapidly establishing itself as the new prime-time for sophisticated audiences, this campaign successfully captured attention, fostered memorability, and elevated BMW’s digital presence.”