boAt onboards Yashasvi Jaiswal as brand ambassador

boAt has signed cricket prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal as its new brand ambassador. This partnership reinforces boAt's commitment to empowering young athletes and celebrating their journeys to success.
"I'm thrilled to be partnering with boAt," said Jaiswal. "The brand embodies the same spirit of innovation and perseverance that fuels my passion on the field. As a boAthead, I'm excited to connect with fans and inspire them through our shared love for music and sports."
Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt, recently took to social media, seeking suggestions for the brand's next boAthead. Overwhelmingly, fans championed the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Post this, the brand welcomed Jaiswal to the boAt family. Staying true to his word, boAt has delivered, welcoming Jaiswal to the ever-growing boAthead family.
Aman Gupta commented on the partnership, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal to boAt. Together we have a shared passion for Innovation and Excellence. His journey to success remarkably mirrors boAt's own path – fuelled by ambition, relentless hard work, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Together, we're excited to embark on this adventure and inspire young people to chase their dreams with unwavering determination."
boAt unveiled this collaboration in an innovative way. A captivating video featuring Jaiswal and Gupta showcases their humorous exploration of various "in-trend" campaign launch concepts pitched by agencies. Their reactions to these quirky and unconventional ideas add a light-hearted twist, cleverly mocking the prevalent tactics often used by brands in their quest for virality. Amidst the laughter and creativity, the video effectively announces Jaiswal as the newest boAthead, cementing his association with the brand.