Boba Bhai partners with marketing consultancy firm One Source

Integrated marketing consultancy, One Source announced its partnership with Titan Capital-backed Boba Bhai, for the bubble tea market in India. The strategic partnership will span digital and social media marketing, influencer marketing, corporate communication, and creative duties for Boba Bhai.
The mandate will be overseen from One Source’s Delhi office. The goal is to expand into several Tier I and II cities within the next six months, followed by expansion across Tier II and Tier III cities. One Source will spearhead and build digital strategies for Boba Bhai.
Speaking of the partnership, Dhruv Kohli, Founder, Boba Bhai, stated, “At Boba Bhai, our focus has always been on delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are a young and passionate brand, and plan to disrupt the bubble tea market in India. Think Bubble Tea 2.0. One Source brings that same passion and enthusiasm to their work. Their vision for Boba Bhai is what we really appreciated and the company’s understanding of building our brand across digital & corporate communication platforms tipped the decision in their favour”.
Srishty Chawla, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, One Source, added, "At One Source, our primary focus is on growing our clients' businesses with measurable business impact. With a strong focus on consumer insights-driven strategies to drive meaningful campaigns, we aim to leverage our expertise across PESO platforms to augment brand visibility, recall, and love among the consumers. The Bubble Tea category in India is growing at a rapid clip, and Boba Bhai is championing the journey. We are excited to continue our results-driven approach for the brand and are deeply honoured by their trust in us".