Branch International appoints Sricheta Das as Head of Marketing for India

Branch International has appointed Sricheta Das as Head of Marketing for India, as announced on Thursday.
In her new role, Das will oversee the brand’s marketing strategy, with a focus on customer acquisition and retention in the personal loans segment. She will work with the product, analytics and credit teams to support growth and market positioning.
Commenting on her appointment, Sricheta Das said, “I’m excited to join Branch International at a pivotal phase of its India journey. Branch has built a strong global presence as a licensed Bank in Kenya and a regulated lending-focused NBFC in Nigeria, and is scaling rapidly in India. What excites me most is the opportunity to build and scale a fair, fast, digital-first, customer-centric and ML-driven credit platform, creating accessible, responsible, and high-impact products for underserved customers. I look forward to contributing to Branch’s growth and helping make it a preferred choice for borrowers across India.”
Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director - India, Branch International, added, “As we continue to build the business at scale, strengthening leadership in key functions becomes increasingly important. A seasoned marketing leadership will play a critical role in the next phase of our growth and our long-term strategy of building a trusted, customer-first brand.”
Das has more than a decade of experience in India’s financial services and fintech sector. She has previously held leadership roles at Bajaj Finance and KreditBee. Her experience spans across business, marketing, product and strategy functions.