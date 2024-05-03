Brand Street Integrated acquires 3% Collective

Brand Street Integrated, a digital marketing agency, has declared its acquisition of 3% Collective. This strategic initiative signifies a pivotal moment in the trajectory of both entities, as they unite to offer end-to-end digital solutions to brands, companies, and corporations spanning various industries.
By joining forces, the two are set to bolster capabilities at the intersection of Digital Content, Media, Tech, and E-commerce. The objective of 3% Collective aligns perfectly with Brand Street Integrated's commitment to delivering tailored strategies and execution services. This synergy ensures a cohesive partnership focused on driving tangible results for clients.
By integrating innovative strategies with a robust suite of services encompassing Consumer Marketing, Trade Marketing, and Digital Solutions, this collaboration leverages the collective expertise of both agencies, aiming to execute engaging campaigns designed to resonate with consumers across diverse touchpoints.
Talking about the acquisition, Surendra Singh, CEO, of Brand Street Integrated, said, “This acquisition signifies a remarkable milestone for both Brand Street Integrated and 3% Collective. Together, we're on a mission to revolutionize the digital marketing arena, providing our clients with ground-breaking solutions that propel their growth and achievements. With this joint venture, we anticipate not only expanding our market presence but also fostering shared synergies that will undoubtedly benefit our clients and stakeholders alike."
Pradeep Singh, Co-founder of 3% Collective, remarked, "Brand Street Integrated, a powerhouse in their own niche, together, we're poised to leverage each other's strengths and expertise to drive unprecedented growth and innovation in the digital marketing landscape. This partnership represents a strategic alignment of our visions and resources, as we work hand in hand to deliver unparalleled value and results for our clients. We look forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead as we embark on this journey together."