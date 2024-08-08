Brand Street Integrated appoints Siddharth Mishra as Business Director for its Gujarat office

Brand Street Integrated has announced its expansion into Gujarat. With this, the company has also announced the appointment of Siddharth Mishra as the new Business Director (West). This move underscores the agency’s commitment to broadening its operational footprint and driving growth in the western region of India.
Siddharth Mishra brings over 11 years of dedicated experience in integrated marketing communications. His background in integrated marketing communication, combined with his extensive industry experience, equips him to adeptly navigate and implement diverse marketing strategies and tools. He is known for his innovative problem-solving skills and a keen ability to adapt to evolving environments, driven by a passion for creativity and continuous personal development.
His professional journey includes significant roles at major agency networks such as Publicis, Dentsu, DDB, and Schbang. His expertise spans business development, brand management, strategic management, integrated marketing communications, and sales management.
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Brand Street Integrated, Siddharth Mishra stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Brand Street Integrated’s journey. The Gujarat market holds immense potential, and I am committed to leveraging my skills and knowledge to drive our organizational objectives and achieve significant growth in this region. Together, we will create impactful and immersive brand experiences that resonate with our audience."
Surendra Singh, CEO, Brand Street Integrated, welcomed Siddharth Mishra to the team with great optimism. He remarked, "Siddharth's extensive experience and innovative approach make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His appointment reflects our commitment to expanding our operations and enhancing our service offerings in Gujarat. We are confident that under his leadership, we will achieve new milestones and continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."