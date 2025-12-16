Branding Edge launches a digital content vertical

Branding Edge, a strategic communication consultancy, has launched a digital content vertical, TMI, focused on producing original content around capital markets and healthcare for retail audiences.
The consultancy said the move responds to growing demand for content that explains complex subjects such as stock markets, corporate actions, medicines and healthcare regulation in clear and accessible language.
The new vertical will initially focus on capital markets and healthcare, with its first proprietary content initiative scheduled to launch in February. The consultancy said the content will be designed from the perspective of retail participants, aiming to explain how these sectors function and why developments within them matter to everyday audiences.
Commenting on the launch, Rahul Tekwani, Founder & Managing Partner, Branding Edge, said, “Capital markets and healthcare touch people’s lives more directly than ever before, yet both remain difficult to understand for most audiences. At the same time, video-led content, which should have brought clarity, has increasingly turned into noise and performance, often losing authenticity in the process. Our intent is to change that positioning by slowing things down, restoring context, and using video and digital formats to explain rather than sensationalise. The first IP launching in February is a starting point for that shift.”
The vertical will prioritise explainer formats, conversations and narrative-led content intended to remain relevant over time. Distribution will include owned digital platforms, podcasts, video formats and selected digital partnerships, depending on the target audience.