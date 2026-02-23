Branding Edge secures strategic communications & media mandate for S45

Branding Edge has secured the strategic communications and media mandate for S45, an AI-native investment banking platform.
The mandate will focus on positioning the brand at the intersection of capital markets and technology as it introduces what it calls an AI-led operating system aimed at changing how companies manage IPO readiness, execution and investor engagement.
The agency will support S45 on brand narrative, founder positioning, financial media strategy, corporate reputation and stakeholder communications as the platform seeks to expand its presence among issuers, bankers and investors.
Commenting on the partnership, Deepank Bhandari, founder, S45, said, “Our goal at S45 is to modernise investment banking execution through a real-time operating system that brings transparency, speed, and decision intelligence to the IPO lifecycle. Branding Edge brings deep capital market experience and a strong understanding of how credibility is built with issuers, investors, and the financial media. We look forward to building S45’s narrative with a partner that understands both markets and modern storytelling.”
Speaking on securing the mandate, Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge, said, “S45 is not just a new product, it is a category shift. What excites us is that the platform is building the missing operating layer of India’s capital markets. At Branding Edge, we partner with leadership teams navigating high-stakes moments, and S45 is entering one of the most consequential moments of the decade - where IPO execution must evolve as quickly as India’s growth. We are proud to support this journey.”