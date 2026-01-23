Bridgers wins PR & social media mandate for IIT Mandi’s Capacity Building program

Bridgers has secured a public relations and social media marketing mandate for the Capacity Building program run by IIT Mandi Catalyst, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate covers communication support for startups selected under the program, including public relations, reputation management and social media outreach. The agency will work with IIT Mandi Catalyst and four incubated startups - AgriVijay, UKHI, Autocracy Machinery and Bliss Natural.
The collaboration will focus on developing communication strategies for the participating startups and supporting their engagement with media and other stakeholders.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Kumar Anubhav, Founder, Bridgers, said, “We are focused on the IIT Mandi Catalyst’s Capacity Building program’s vision of empowering Indian startups to create a highly competitive startup ecosystem in India. As one of the leading players in the sector, IIT Mandi Catalyst is an example of how definitive values shape the national interest and we are delighted to contribute to their efforts and contribute towards the scalability of the Make in India initiative.”
Prof. Dipankar Deb, Faculty In-Charge & Director (Incubation), IIT Mandi Catalyst, said, “At IIT Mandi Catalyst, our focus is on building founder-ready startups by strengthening both their technological depth and market-facing capabilities, including IP awareness and product market fit readiness. The Capacity Building Program is designed to bridge this gap by enabling startups to communicate their vision, innovation, and impact effectively. Our collaboration with Bridgers brings strategic communication expertise into this journey, helping startups build credibility, visibility, and stronger stakeholder engagement.”
Anil Singh, CEO, IIT Mandi Catalyst, added the nature of the collaboration. He said, “As one of India’s leading tech incubation programs, the Capacity Building program is dedicated towards empowering the upcoming generation of startups and entrepreneurs with crucial support to ensure success. We are living at the edge of greatness, and by empowering some of India’s most innovative startups, our vision is to create a thriving startup ecosystem in the country that are reimagining purpose and profit simultaneously, and our collaboration with Bridgers will help us to integrate a force multiplier in our quest.”
The communication work under the partnership will span print, digital and social media platforms.