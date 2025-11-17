Bright Outdoor Media reports 9.83% revenue growth in H1 FY26

Bright Outdoor Media Limited reported a 9.83% year-on-year rise in total revenue to Rs 63.31 crore for the first half of FY2025-26, supported by growing demand across key advertising categories and an expanding digital OOH footprint. The company’s EBITDA increased 13.80% to Rs 14.98 crore, while net profit rose 10.23% to Rs 10.08 crore. EBITDA and net profit margins stood at 23.66% and 15.91%, respectively.
The growth was driven by an increase in digital LED billboard assets and higher ad spending from real estate, entertainment, and FMCG sectors. The company said its zero-debt status and accumulated reserves strengthened its financial position and supported future expansion.
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our brand, our people, and our long-term vision. With consistent client trust and our strategic move toward digitisation in outdoor advertising, Bright continues to redefine India’s OOH landscape. We are committed to sustainable growth while delivering excellence and value to all stakeholders.”
The agency added over 12,000 sq. ft. of new advertising inventory, taking its total to 315,000 sq. ft. across 490 display units.
The portfolio was also strengthened through new advertising rights and executions across transit networks such as Navi Mumbai Metro and Western Railways.
Mukesh Sharma, CEO, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “At Bright Outdoor Media Limited, our vision has always been to evolve with the industry and stay ahead of the curve. With the launch of Bright 360° Media Solutions, we’ve moved beyond conventional outdoor advertising to offer truly integrated brand experiences, blending OOH, digital, print, radio, PR, influencer campaigns, and on-ground activations into one powerful strategy. Our first foray into events with the ‘Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati-Marwari Excellence Awards 2025’ is just the beginning; we now have a full calendar of marquee events that will further deepen our engagement and open new revenue streams. As we step into the second half of FY25-26, we remain strongly optimistic, backed by a robust pipeline of advertising projects, strategic partnerships, and the rapid evolution of India’s digital OOH ecosystem.”