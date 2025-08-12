Bright Outdoor Media to expand into multi-platform media and marketing services

Bright Outdoor Media Limited will diversify its operations beyond traditional outdoor advertising, adding a range of media and marketing services from July 15, 2025, announced on Tuesday.
According to the agency, the new offerings will include television, print and radio campaigns, mall and multiplex advertising, cinema and in-film branding, events and exhibitions, celebrity and talent management, below-the-line activations, digital and social media management, public relations, corporate gifting, ad film production and creative services.
To support the expansion, the company has appointed professionals with experience in media, marketing and event management. In addition to its broadened service portfolio, the agency plans to increase its focus on the real estate sector through strategic developments and asset optimisation.
The company said the move is intended to establish it as a full-spectrum marketing and branding provider, offering integrated campaigns across multiple consumer touchpoints.
Commenting on the development, Dr.Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “At Bright Outdoor Media, we have always believed in staying ahead of the curve. Our leadership in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising space is a result of decades of trust, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-impact visibility in the public domain. Today, as we step into newer territories such as Event Management, Celebrity Engagement, Public Relations, and multi-channel advertising, our vision is to carry forward that same legacy of excellence into these high-growth and dynamic segments."