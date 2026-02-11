Britannia appoints Puneet Das as CMO, elevates Siddharth Gupta to VP - Marketing

Britannia has announced the appointment of Puneet Das as Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 16, 2026.
It has also announced the elevation of Siddharth Gupta from General Manager - Marketing to Vice President - Marketing, effective February 1, 2026.
It was based on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendation.
The board of directors of Britannia Industries Ltd. on Monday approved senior management changes, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Das has over two decades of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods sector across India and international markets, including Africa, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. He has previously held senior marketing and commercial leadership roles at Marico Ltd., PepsiCo India, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
He has worked on brands including 7Up, Boost, Horlicks, Tata Tea and Tetley.
Gupta has been with Britannia Industries since 2018 and currently leads marketing for the biscuit, wafer and snack portfolio. He has about 20 years of experience across marketing and sales.
Prior to joining Britannia, he worked at Colgate Palmolive, where he began as a management trainee in 2006 and later served as Marketing Manager for the Freshness, Whitening and Sensitivity toothpaste categories.
The company also reported its financial performance for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.
Its consolidated sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 4,885 crores, growing 9.5%, while net profit stood at Rs 682 crores, growing 17.1% over the same period last year.
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, consolidated sales stood at Rs 14,172 crores, growing 7.7%, while net profit stood at Rs 1,857 crores, growing 14.7% year-on-year.
Commenting on the performance, Rakshit Hargave, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Britannia, said, “The consolidated revenue grew by 9.5% during the quarter, with profits growing faster at 17% underscores a return to healthy growth, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories, alongside a relatively stable commodity environment. While the biscuit industry remains under stabilisation for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by 12% in November & December - driven by sustained investments in media to strengthen brand visibility, enhancement of our product portfolio through innovations such as the 50-50 Dipped range and catering to a wider consumer base with offerings like ‘Veg’ cake variants and ‘Doodh’ Marie Gold, amongst others.”
He added, “Going forward, we remain focused on building a stronger ‘Britannia’ through elevated brand experiences and sustained investments, alongside distinctive and localized product innovations designed to address the diverse demographic and cultural preferences across the country.”