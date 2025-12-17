Britannia onboards Rakshit Hargave as CEO and MD

Rakshit Hargave has assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Britannia Industries. His appointment, approved by the board for a five-year term, is subject to shareholder approval.
Hargave has more than two decades of experience across consumer goods, retail and manufacturing in India and overseas. Before joining Britannia, he was CEO at Birla Opus, the paints business of the Aditya Birla Group, where he was involved in building the business, including setting up manufacturing operations and expanding distribution.
Earlier, Hargave worked at Beiersdorf AG, where he led operations across the ASEAN and ANZ regions and served as managing director of NIVEA India. He has also held senior roles at Hindustan Unilever as sales and marketing director, and has worked with Kimberly-Clark Lever, Lakmé Lever, Jubilant Foodworks and Nestlé India. He began his career at Tata Motors with a focus on operations and manufacturing.
Speaking about his new role, Hargave wrote on LinkedIn, “Very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead this iconic organisation. The first day was amazing; meeting the people and look forward to work together as we build a total foods global company.”
Commenting on his departure from Birla Opus, in another post, he wrote, “Just finished my last week with Birla Opus. The journey has been phenomenal and will be even more impactful in the coming times. The teams at Birla Opus are dynamic, competitive and full of talent. To keep challenging while being innovative is a way of life. The five culture pillars of agility, Care, Courage, innovation and vibrancy are intrinsically ingrained. I am going be the biggest cheerleader. #BirlaOpus #BirlaOpuspaints rocks!”