BSH Home Appliances India appoints Pinaki Gupta as the Head of Brand Marketing

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Pinaki Gupta as the Head of Brand Marketing.
In his new capacity at BSH Home Appliances, Pinaki will lead the charge in crafting innovative brand strategies for the brands like Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, all housed under the BSH umbrella. His role includes bolstering BSH's presence in the premium home appliances market in India.
Before joining BSH Home Appliances, Gupta held key positions in organizations including Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, Arvind Ltd, and Nilkamal Ltd. His most recent role at Nilkamal Ltd saw him at the helm of preparing and executing strategic roadmaps for the brand across a diversified portfolio of product offerings. He spearheaded the repositioning of the Nilkamal brand and designed a new brand architecture in alignment with the brand philosophy, showcasing his strategic vision and leadership.
Commenting on his new role as the Head of Brand Marketing for BSH Home Appliances India, Pinaki Gupta said, "I am delighted to join BSH Home Appliances, a globally renowned brand known for its innovation and high-quality customer-centric premium home appliances. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to further elevate the legendary brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. Together, we will strive to enhance the brand experience for our customers and reinforce our position as leaders in the premium and luxury home appliances segment.”