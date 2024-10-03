Campus Activewear onboards Vikrant Massey as brand ambassador

Campus Activewear, the sports and athleisure footwear brand, announced the onboarding of Indian actor Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador to unveil the Autumn Winter 2024 collection.
Massey is known for his range of on screen performances and off-screen presence. His journey, from television to starring in films and his passion for experimentation along with his grounded nature aligns with the values of the brand.
Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear said, “Vikrant is known for his versatility. Today, he stands as a respected figure, admired by aspiring artists and especially by today’s youth. His down-to-earth charm and relatability embody the core values of Campus Activewear. We believe this collaboration will inspire our audience to embrace their individuality with confidence, just as Vikrant does every day.”
On joining hands with Campus Activewear, Massey said, “I’ve always believed that style is a reflection of one’s true self, and I’m thrilled to represent a brand that celebrates individuality while prioritising comfort. I’m proud to collaborate with Campus, a homegrown brand that takes bold steps to create a fashion statement for every Indian youth.”