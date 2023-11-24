Cannes Lions 2024 revamps PR Lions and unveils humour category

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity has announced several enhancements to its awards categories for the 2024 edition. Notably, the PR Lions have undergone a revamp, and a new humour category has been introduced within the Cultural & Context sections based on feedback from industry leaders.
“Work entered into this category should use wit and satire to provide amusement and create memorable, laughter-inducing connections with audiences,” as per the Cannes Lions website.
Furthermore, in response to the growing prevalence of mobile-driven creativity, the Mobile Lions category has been closed. While mobile-first thinking remains integral across various Lions, it will no longer have a standalone category.
To provide a comprehensive understanding of the creative process, a new mandatory question has been added, requiring entrants to disclose the use of AI in their work and, if applicable, how it was employed.
Building on the success of the previous year, the festival has made the cultural context question a compulsory element for entry. Entrants are encouraged to use this question to elucidate the relevance of their work for a specific brand, market, and moment in time.
Additionally, Cannes Lions has introduced the Luxury and Lifestyle Lions and expanded the Innovation Lions to accommodate the dynamic landscape of creative solutions addressing global challenges. This expansion includes categories for environmental, societal, and financial innovation.
In the realm of audio content, which has evolved beyond traditional radio, the festival has rebranded the "Radio & Audio Lions" to "Audio & Radio Lions." This change acknowledges the increasing prominence of audio content across diverse platforms. Despite this shift, radio spots will continue to be eligible for entry across various Lions, emphasizing the evolution of this medium.
Additionally, entrants now have the option to share their responses to sustainability and DE&I questions with the jury, reflecting a commitment to acknowledging and rewarding efforts in these important areas.