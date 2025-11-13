Cannes Lions 2026 to introduce Creative Brand Lion and new AI, data categories

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, scheduled for 22-26 June 2026, has announced a new category, the Creative Brand Lion. It will debut next year to honour brands that have built strong internal systems, cultures, and capabilities enabling consistent creative excellence.
Other updates include a comprehensive refresh of the Creative Data Lion, now designed to recognise how data drives creative strategy from inception rather than simply informing decisions. Entries must demonstrate how data played a central role in both the core idea and its measurable impact.
It will also introduce AI Craft subcategories across its craft-led Lions to acknowledge work combining human creativity with artificial intelligence. The focus will be on craftsmanship, artistry, and the use of AI as a creative enabler.
Additionally, the Retail Media segment - one of the fastest-growing marketing channels - will expand through new subcategories in the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said the new category aims to recognise “the visionary brands that are building the systems, cultures and capabilities that make world-class creative marketing inevitable and repeatable - and the practices that transform creative potential into lasting business impact.” He added, “For 70 years, we’ve recognised the work and creative outputs that drive demand for brands all around the world. But in 2026, we’re asking a different question: what are the inputs that make those breakthrough ideas possible in the first place?”
He further noted, “As the industry continues to evolve at pace, and economic uncertainty has intensified focus on creative investment returns, we must shine a spotlight on the brands and businesses that are building the capabilities that allow commercial creativity to thrive. We continue to evolve and adapt the Lions to reflect the rapidly changing industry landscape and recognise the brands that are designing the organisational foundations that will enable and sustain creative marketing that matters - for the future.”
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, said the changes reflect how “data has become a creative catalyst, AI is expanding what’s possible and retail media is redefining how brands connect with consumers.”
The festival’s call for content is open until 31 December 2025, inviting proposals from across the global creative community.