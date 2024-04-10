Cannes Lions launches LIONS Creators forum

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity recently launched LIONS Creators, a new event happening from the 18th to the 20th of June alongside the Cannes Lions. The LIONS Creators forum provides learning and networking opportunities for creators and professionals in the creator economy.
According to analysts at Goldman Sachs in 2023, the creator economy was valued at $250 billion and is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027. Simon Cook, CEO, of LIONS, said: “With potential growth of this scale, the Festival must play a role in bringing together the platforms, the brands, the creators and the agencies, and a wider cross-section of the industry to have the most pressing conversations around how we co-create, collaborate and unlock greater value and progress for the wider industry in this space.”
Speaking about the initiative, Thea Skelton, VP of Events, at LIONS, said: “Creators are an increasingly important part of the marketing mix, and their presence at Cannes Lions has been steadily growing for many years. LIONS Creators have been established in collaboration with creators from around the world who all see the value in convening, doing business and learning from each other at the International Festival of Creativity.”
In its inaugural year, LIONS Creators has teamed up with Viral Nation, marking an exciting partnership for Cannes Lions. Skelton expressed enthusiasm about the partnership highlighting, “We’re excited to be launching LIONS Creators in partnership with Viral Nation. Collaborating with a partner that is committed to innovation and excellence in social-first marketing means that we are well placed to bring our collective expertise and knowledge to this exciting launch.”
“Embracing the power of creators, the inaugural LIONS Creators signals a pivotal moment for the marketing industry, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront,” said Joe Gagliese, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Viral Nation. “Creators are at the heart of everything we do at Viral Nation. Through our social-first brand work, powered by our AI-based solutions, we're constantly helping brands and creators elevate consumer and audience engagement in authentic and innovative ways. By collaborating with Cannes Lions, we are not only amplifying the voices of creators but also solidifying influencer marketing's position as a cornerstone of social-first transformation, globally. We are excited to help steward a new era of brand collaboration at the heart of creative marketing in Cannes this June.”