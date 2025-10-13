Capital India Home Loans revamps as People Home Finance

Capital India Home Loans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Weaver Services, has rebranded itself as People Home Finance Limited, marking a new phase in its efforts to expand housing finance access for India’s informal and self-employed segments.
The rebranding follows the company’s $170 million investment announced in August 2025, led by Lightspeed, Premji Invest, and Gaja Capital, and is expected to accelerate its growth across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The company will continue to invest in branches, technology, and risk systems to enable affordable home ownership.
Speaking of the revamp, Satrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & Vice Chairman, People Home Finance, said, “Our new name says exactly what we stand for, a housing finance company built for the people of India. By combining decades of domain expertise with modern AI and data platforms, we aim to widen access to affordable credit while elevating trust, speed and transparency.”
Anil Kothuri, Managing Director & CEO, added, “People Home Finance aspires to make its mark in the rapidly growing housing finance market by deploying technology mindfully. This should help us provide a superior customer experience, achieve higher sales productivity and superior risk outcomes.”
He further added, “The new brand name (People Home Finance), and the visual identity expresses the company’s belief that home ownership is fundamental to dignity and prosperity.”
Weaver Services said the rebranding aligns with its broader strategy to build a next-generation housing finance platform, following its acquisition of Capital India Home Loans as an anchor asset.