CARE Hospitals Group appoints Shalabh Dang as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

CARE Hospitals announces the appointment of Shalabh Dang as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
Before joining CARE Hospitals, Shalabh Dang served as the Group Head of Domestic and International Sales and collections for Fortis Healthcare Ltd. His last assignment was with Red.Health as the Chief Revenue Officer. His career also includes notable stints at companies such as Philips, Vodafone, and TATA Teleservices.
Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shalabh Dang to CARE Hospitals as our Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. His extensive experience and proven track record in healthcare and other industries make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further enhance our brand and outreach."
"I am honored to be a part of CARE Hospitals, a renowned institution committed to providing quality healthcare. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the organization, and together with the team, we will continue to make a positive impact on the country’s healthcare landscape." Shalabh commented in a statement.