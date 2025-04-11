Casagrand on-boards Nayanthara and Nani as ambassadors

Real estate developer Casagrand has announced the appointment of actors Nayanthara and Nani as brand ambassadors for its latest luxury projects—Casagrand Casamia in Chennai and Casagrand Evon in Hyderabad. The move is part of the company's strategy to associate prominent regional celebrities with its major developments.
Casagrand is known for its project-specific marketing approach, frequently selecting separate brand ambassadors for each flagship project. This recent campaign continues that model, with the company launching a comprehensive marketing effort that includes print, outdoor, digital, and television advertising.
Speaking on the campaigns Diptakirti Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Casagrand said “At Casagrand, we believe every landmark project deserves its own distinct voice and personality, which is why we’ve consistently partnered with iconic regional celebrities who embody the essence of each community we create. With Nayanthara and Nani leading our campaigns in Chennai and Hyderabad, we’re not just showcasing homes, but curating experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. This hyper-personalised ambassador-led approach, coupled with a robust 360-degree campaign, allows us to connect with homebuyers in a meaningful, emotionally compelling way, setting a new standard for real estate marketing in India.”
The commercial for Casagrand Casamia features actor Nayanthara in a maritime-themed narrative, depicting her as a queen leading a fleet towards Chennai. The advertisement transitions to present-day Pallavaram, where the actor introduces Casagrand Casamia as a Spanish-themed residential community.
For Casagrand Evon, the campaign centers on actor Nani and showcases the development’s architectural features and amenities. Set in North Hyderabad, the TV commercial highlights the property’s design and its position as a quieter residential option within the city.
The marketing campaigns aim to promote the projects’ key themes of lifestyle, comfort, and regional relevance through the use of familiar and influential public figures.