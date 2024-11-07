Castrol appoints Sandeep Sangwan as global CMO

Sandeep Sangwan, who previously served as Managing Director of Castrol India, has now stepped into the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol. The appointment was announced by Castrol’s Global CEO, Michelle Jou via a LinkedIn post, who also introduced Kedar Lele as the new India MD.
Sangwan, who has been with BP since 2012, has held leadership roles across key regions, including Europe, Asia, and Africa. During his tenure as MD of Castrol India from January 2020 to November 2024, he led initiatives in brand development and business transformation. Moving to Castrol’s UK headquarters, he succeeds Nicola Buck, who is set to take on an expanded marketing role within BP.
With over two decades of experience, Sangwan’s previous roles include senior positions at Gillette and P&G across multiple markets. Before joining BP, Sangwan had a career in marketing and leadership roles with Procter & Gamble, where he worked for nearly 15 years. His positions included serving as Global Marketing Director for Braun Male Grooming, where he oversaw category management for markets like Japan, Western Europe, China, and the U.S.
At Gillette, Sangwan held roles such as Regional Business Director for Duracell in the Middle East and North Africa and Area Director for South Asia Exports, where he led Gillette's operations in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives. Additionally, he worked as Manager of Strategic Initiatives for Gillette across Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the UK, collaborating with McKinsey to improve annual planning processes and promotional efficiency.