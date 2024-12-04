CEAT appoints Debashish Roy as Chief Digital Transformation Officer

CEAT, the tyre manufacturer, announced the appointment of Debashish Roy as the Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective December 2, 2024. Roy will report to Amit Tolani, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty, and will play an important role in driving the company's digital innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and technological advancements.
Roy has over 15 years of experience in digital transformation, focusing on driving innovation, digital disruption, and enhancing customer centricity across various products, platforms, channels, and new business models. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering and a management degree in IT & Operations from IIM Mumbai.
He has led multi-cultural teams across India, North America, Europe, and Emerging Asia in executing transformation programs for several Fortune 500 organisations. He has held roles with firms like Abbott India Ltd., PwC US Advisory, Cognizant Business Consulting focusing on large-scale business transformations and driving sustainable revenue growth. Prior to joining CEAT, Roy was the Director of Digital Transformation & Customer Experience at Pfizer Ltd, where he drove the adoption of digital and IT capabilities, building a digital foundation for the company.
His experience combines a blend of digital and IT strategy, data and analytics, program management, product and process innovation, change management, ecosystem partnerships, omnichannel customer experience, new business models, and cross-functional team communication and management.
Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, "We are delighted to welcome Debashish to the CEAT family. His extensive experience in digital transformation and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance customer experiences by driving technological advancement. I am confident that his strategic vision and leadership will significantly contribute to CEAT's growth and strengthen our market position in the industry."
Roy said, "I am excited to join CEAT and embark on this new journey. My focus will be on innovating for a safer, better world by leveraging technology and empowering people. By connecting, collaborating, and delivering, I believe we can inspire and nurture the human spirit, building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and making CEAT a leader in digital innovation."
Roys' appointment is effective December 2, 2024, and he will be instrumental in leading CEAT's digital initiatives under the guidance of Amit Tolani.