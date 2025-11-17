Centre approves 26% rise in print ad rates

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a revised rate structure for government advertisements in print publications, increasing base rates by 26% in an effort to support the country’s print media ecosystem. The decision was announced on 17 November 2025.
According to the Ministry, the media rates for print advertisements have been raised from ₹47.40 to ₹59.68 per sq. cm for dailies with a circulation of one lakh copies, marking a 26% increase for black-and-white advertisements. The government has also accepted recommendations to introduce premium rates for colour advertisements and preferential positioning.
The revision follows the submission of recommendations by the 9th Rate Structure Committee, which was constituted on 11 November 2021 under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser (I&B). The committee examined the need for revising rates for government advertisements in print media empanelled with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).
During its deliberations held between November 2021 and August 2023, the committee reviewed representations from several industry bodies representing small, medium and large publications. These included the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), All India Small Newspapers Association (AISNA), and the Small-Medium-Big Newspapers Society (SMBNS). The committee also assessed various cost factors affecting print operations, including wholesale price index trends for newsprint, wage structures, inflation, imported newsprint prices and processing costs.
The panel submitted its report on 23 September 2023.
The previous revision in advertisement rates was undertaken on 9 January 2019, based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee, and remained valid for three years.
Officials said the revised rate structure is expected to provide additional revenue support to print publications at a time when rising operational costs and competition from digital platforms have strained the sector’s financial stability. The Ministry stated that higher advertisement rates could assist print outlets in maintaining operations, sustaining quality journalism and supporting local news coverage.
The government also noted that the move aims to reinforce the role of print media within a wider communication landscape, ensuring that government messaging reaches diverse segments of the public through multiple platforms.